Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$823,459.83 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,816 shares in the company, valued at C$5,066,642.55.

Gordon Allan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$64.51 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of C$54.54 and a one year high of C$69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

