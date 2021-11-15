OpenOcean 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.11 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $87.87 million and $2.11 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00095059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.93 or 1.00261589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,681.88 or 0.07122682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

