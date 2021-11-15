OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 846,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,065,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

