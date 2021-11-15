Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $1,015.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

