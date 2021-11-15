OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.52. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

