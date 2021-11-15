OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $202,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 584.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.