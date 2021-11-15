Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OM opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,944 shares of company stock worth $9,143,189. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

