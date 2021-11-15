Pacoca Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (PACOCA)

Pacoca (CURRENCY:PACOCA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Pacoca has a total market cap of $18.24 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pacoca has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Pacoca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00095904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,492.04 or 1.00320997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.02 or 0.07141595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pacoca

Pacoca’s total supply is 80,718,071 coins and its circulating supply is 74,676,366 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Pacoca Coin Trading

