Paloma Partners Management Co Has $171,000 Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $412.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

