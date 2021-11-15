Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $162,000 Investment in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

