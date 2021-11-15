Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,276 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 264,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47.

MATW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

