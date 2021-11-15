Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 86,542 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,542 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $55,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.