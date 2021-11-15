Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at C$983,490.

Shares of PAAS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.79. 322,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,896. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$27.97 and a 52-week high of C$50.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.