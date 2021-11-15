Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 11,637 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $124,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cintas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.17 and a 200 day moving average of $386.66. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

