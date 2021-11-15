Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 33,049 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of PPG Industries worth $136,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

