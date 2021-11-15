Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $136.31 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $136,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $489.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $491.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

