Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Synopsys worth $118,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $347.01 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $348.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

