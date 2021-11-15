Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $133,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after buying an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after buying an additional 193,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $8,041,935. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $236.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $238.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

