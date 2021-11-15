Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post sales of $33.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.64 million to $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.11. 4,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

