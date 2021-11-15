Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRRWF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

PRRWF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

