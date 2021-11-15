Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$46.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.30 on Monday, reaching C$40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,567. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$27.15 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.74.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.6271799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

