Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report sales of $365.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Park-Ohio stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.35 million, a PE ratio of -190.69 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.