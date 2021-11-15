Paul Todgham Sells 3,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

