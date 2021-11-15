PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $208.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.66. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.95.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

