Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

