PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

CNXN stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PC Connection stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of PC Connection worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

