PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $232.58 million and approximately $881,849.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00221503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086899 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,410,181,656 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,225,317 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

