Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

TW opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.79.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders have purchased a total of 70,186 shares of company stock worth $10,460,009 in the last ninety days.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

