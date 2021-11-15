Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

TCAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 141.26 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In other news, insider Kath Cates acquired 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Insiders acquired a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $8,658,975 over the last 90 days.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

