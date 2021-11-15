Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
TCAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).
LON:TCAP opened at GBX 141.26 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.71.
In other news, insider Kath Cates acquired 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Insiders acquired a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $8,658,975 over the last 90 days.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.
