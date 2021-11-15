Peel Hunt Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$9.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.07.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.70. 1,601,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.82 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.