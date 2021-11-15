Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.74

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $54.38 million and $789,103.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

