Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

