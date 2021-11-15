Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.94.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
