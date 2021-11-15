PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

