Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 3,500 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

