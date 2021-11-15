Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 44,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 249,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

