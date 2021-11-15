Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 397,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 250,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 685,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

