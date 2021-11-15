Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.05 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $56.46 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Truist lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

