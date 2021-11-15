Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,322 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS opened at $165.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

