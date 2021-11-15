Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL opened at $357.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $361.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

