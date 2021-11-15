Pepe Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $677.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and $677.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

