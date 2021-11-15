Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Holdings Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,087 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Perion Network by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

