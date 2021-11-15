Peter Brooks-Johnson Sells 306,671 Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Stock

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

LON RMV opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 666.39. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 41.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove plc has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

