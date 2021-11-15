PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith Purchases 4,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PETQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 232,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.89 million, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.