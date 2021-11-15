Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Phunware stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

