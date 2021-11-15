Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE:PNW opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

