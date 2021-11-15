Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.