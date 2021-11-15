Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
