Piper Sandler Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $172.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

TER opened at $146.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

