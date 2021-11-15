Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Plains GP posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.3% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.25. 1,390,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,457. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

