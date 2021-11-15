PlayGame Hits Market Capitalization of $353,193.96 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $353,193.96 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00049182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00219838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

