Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 563.3% in October

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 563.3% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

